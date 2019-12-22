|
|
David Spencer Ellsworth age 87 passed away peacefully December 17th, 2019 surrounded by his beloved family. He was born December 31st, 1931 in Salt Lake City to Spencer David Ellsworth and Mildred Jean Spafford. He married the love of his life, Patsy Ann Kempton on March 26th, 1953 in the Mesa Arizona Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day-Saints. David completed his Church mission in the Eastern States Mission out of Washington D.C. in February of 1953.
David was recruited to Yuma to join the County Attorneys office 1961. He continued to serve in that elected office either as the Chief Deputy County Attorney then on as the County Attorney until his retirement in 1999. The greatest tribute to him at the ceremony was David's unwavering integrity, both personally and professionally. It was said… ""If it wasn't 100% correct and above board, don't take it to Dave, the answer will be no.""
First and foremost David was a loving and dedicated husband, Father and Grandfather. His family was his largest source of pride. He came from a musical mother and was an amazing singer himself. He passed that great talent down with great joy through the generations. He cultivated a love of the outdoors and nature with his family that continues today in their large family gatherings. At an early age he was put on a horse and continued his love of horses through out his life. And again his family continues that love and tradition he instilled.
David's life was an example of love and service. He loved the scriptures and was the Gospel teacher to many who still credit him today with their own knowledge of God. The greatest joy to David could be summed up in his belief and knowledge that families can be together forever, having been Sealed for Time and All Eternity to his beloved wife Pat. He and Pat's greatest joy and wish are for their large family to be together forever, as a Family.
David is survived by his wife Pat, his 3 sisters, Jewel Bluth, Diana Ellsworth and Jeanne Handcock, his 5 children; Jan M. Jackson, Bradley David Ellsworth (gale), Mark Emert Ellsworth (Tricia), Leah Lankford (Duaine), and James S. Ellsworth (Candice). He has 19 grandchildren and 30 (+ 5 to come) great-grand children he adored.
Please join us in celebrating his life. Monday, December 23, 2019 at 9:00 am. Viewing is at 8:00 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day-Saints building at 2895 S 8th Ave. Internment to follow immediately at the Desert Lawn Memorial 115 S. 1st Avenue, Yuma, AZ.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Dec. 22, 2019