David Davidson, 93, of Yuma died February 13, 2019 at his home. He was born May 28, 1925 in Wickenburg, Arizona.
After graduating from Yuma High School he joined the Army and served in WWII. After the Army he returned home and became a farmer in the Wellton Mohowak Valley.
Survivors include his beloved wife Teresa Davidson; son Michaelo Davidson; and daughters Rosalie Davidson and Ali Davidson.
Visitation mass will be at 11:30 AM on Friday March 1st, at Immaculate Conception Church. Burial will be at Desert Lawn Cemetary at 1:00 PM.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Feb. 27, 2019