David J. Hossler passed away peacefully to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.



Dave is survived by his wife of 52 years, Gretchen Hossler, his Daughter Devon McPherson, Granddaughter Alodie (& Hunter) Mondry, Step-mother Marguerite Hossler, and brother Reid Hossler. Dave, a native Arizonan, lived a full and amazing life.



Dave has been a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church since his youth. Dave has served St. Paul's as an usher, layreader and member of the Vestry. Dave graduated from Yuma High School Class of 1958. He was a member of DeMolay and elected Master Counselor for the school, District and State. He was a Chevalier and has been awarded the DeMolay Legion of Honor.



Dave served in the United States Navy on the U.S.S. Torsk, an old World War II diesel boat and thereafter aboard the U.S.S. Shark, a then newly commissioned nuclear powered fast attack submarine. In 1964, Dave volunteered and was sent to Vietnam. After completing an assignment at the Navy Headquarters in Saigon, Dave was sent to the II Corps Headquarters of the Vietnamese Navy near Nha Trang, Viet Nam. Dave served as an advisor and teacher to the Vietnamese Navy Midshipmen. Dave received his Juris Doctorate Degree from the University of Arizona in 1972. Dave graduated from The University of Arizona, Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration (major in marketing/advertising). As an undergraduate, Dave was a Cy Rubel Scholar, Chairman of University of Arizona Board of Publications, a member of Phi ETA Sigma Scholastic Honorary, Alpha Kappa Psi Business Honorary, Sigma Nu Social Fraternity and the University of Arizona Traditions Committee. In law school at the University of Arizona, Dave was a recipient of the University of Arizona Law Faculty Merit Award and was named Outstanding Graduate in Arizona and California by the Phi Delta Phi Honorary Legal fraternity. He was Editor-in-Chief of the Arizona Advocate and as a result of his undergraduate and law school activities, was selected to Who's Who in American Colleges and Universities. Dave was Director of the Regional Mock Court competition and was the recipient of the Ralph E. Long Memorial Award as the outstanding second year law student. While a student at the University Of Arizona College Of Law, he spent the summer of 1971 as a Legal Intern to the Honorable Dean Burch, then Chairman of the Federal Communications Commission.



After completing law school Dave served as a law clerk to Chief Justice James Duke Cameron. Dave has served as President of the Yuma County Bar Association; President of the Yuma Rotary Club, President of Sunrise Kiwanis Club and President of the Board of Directors of the Yuma County Association of Behavioral Health Services. He also has been a member of the Board of Directors of the, Southern Arizona Community Legal Services. Dave has also been Vice-Chairman of the Yuma City Board of Adjustment; President of the Board of Directors of the Boy's Club of Yuma; President of the Board of Directors of the Girl's Club of Yuma; and was a member of the Board of Directors of the Yuma County Council on Post-Secondary Education. Dave has been lawyer coach of the Yuma High School Mock Court team and has been an instructor in the local High School Academic Decathlon Program. He served on the United Way Board, and was a member of the Elks, the local Country Club and has been a Boy Scout Leader. Dave served as a Republican Precinct Committeeman for many years. Dave was the president of the University of Arizona's International Alumni Association in 1985/86, having been active in U of A Alumni activities since his graduation. Dave has appeared in several editions of Who's Who in the Law, Who's Who in Politics, Who's Who in Education and has been selected to Who's Who in the World and Who's Who in America. In education, Dave has been an adjunct professor at Arizona Western College, (in Yuma) in the Webster University Master's Degree program and has been a part time professor for the University of Arizona. Dave worked as the Yuma Deputy County Attorney and thereafter as Chief Deputy County Attorney.



Dave entered private practice in 1975 and had various law partners throughout the years, but his final years of practice were with the law firm formerly known as Hunt, Gale, Meerchaum, Orduno & Hossler. His practice included trial work with an emphasis in Administrative law, personal injury litigation (with some insurance defense), employee/employer disputes, and domestic relations cases. Dave retired from practicing law in 2014. During his time as an attorney, he provided jobs and trained many high school students for their first clerical position and many have chosen to stay in the field years later. He was always grateful for the staff and co-workers that cared for him over the years. Rotary has been Dave's primary passion since he joined the Rotary Club of Yuma since 1978. He served as a Rotary International Director (2004-06) as District Governor of Rotary International District 5500 (1992-93); he has proposed/sponsored over two hundred and fifty new members into Yuma area Rotary Clubs; is a Founder and Former Chairman of the Rotary Teacher of the Year Committee; Dave was instrumental in establishing the Yuma County Rotary Teacher of the Year Program and the Yuma County Education Foundation. Dave was responsible for bringing RYLA to Arizona and served as chairman of the District RYLA effort for several years. Dave also was involved in several Matching Grant Programs including the northern Baja California Ladrilleria project, and a water project in Thailand. Dave has attended over fifty Rotary District Conferences and twenty-five R.I. Conventions. Dave was a Multi-Diamond Paul Harris Fellows-Major Donors and Benefactor to the Rotary Foundation. Dave and his wife have hosted eleven Rotary Exchange Students and sponsored many outbound students and was active in starting two local Interact Clubs and the Yuma Rotaract Club. Dave was a friend to many and could be often seen eating and visiting at Brownie's Café's. He loved to take pictures, collect Santa's, Rotary Pins, Ironwood, things that were blue, and so many other knick-knack items. Dave loved to shop and to find a "good deal". He lived generously and loved much. Dave will be deeply missed. Dave lived the Rotary motto: "Real Happiness is Helping Others"



Services will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to



The Rotary Foundation in his name and send c/o



Yuma Rotary, PO Box 1739, Yuma, AZ 85366.

