|
|
David Joseph DePuy, 51, entered eternal life on February 18, 2020 in Yuma, Arizona. He was born in Corona, California on June 29, 1968 to Roger and Mary Sue DePuy.
The family moved to Yuma, Arizona in 1970 where David attended Crane and District One schools; he graduated from Kofa High School in 1986. He attended Arizona Western College and lived in Phoenix and Tucson before settling in Colorado Springs for a while. He began a study of Computer Information Systems in Colorado Springs and graduated with an A.A. degree from the college there. He moved home to Yuma in 2005 and worked as a computer technician for the Yuma Union High School District and the County of Yuma.
In 2010, David married Judy Ann Hare and found the joy of being a grandpa. While he had no children of his own, he reveled in the role and cherished Micah. Charlee Ann, Elena, Emelia, and Sophia. He looked forward to the arrival of three baby boys this spring.
His faith in God was unwavering and he was eager to share it with loved ones and strangers alike. Since his youth he actively served in churches in Colorado Springs and in Yuma. He loved playing his guitar and shared his gift in the church. In the past years, he played in the contemporary band at Christ Lutheran Church.
David is survived by his loving wife Judy; parents Roger and Mary Sue (Susie) DePuy; brother Matthew Dale (Rebecca) DePuy; step-children Lisa (Richard) McDonald of Anthem, Arizona, Adam (Melissa) Hare of Yuma, James (Svitlana) Hare of Chandler, Arizona, and Joseph (Ashley) hare of Scottsdale, Arizona; Uncles Wayne (Sheila) DePuy of Indio, California, and James (Carolina) Nickson of Yuma; Aunts Kathleen (Robert) Porter of Tonto Basin, Arizona, Janette (David) Southworth of Laguna Hills, California, and Ellen Thompson of Kearns, Utah. In addition, he leaves behind several cousins located in Arizona and California.
He is predeceased by both maternal and paternal grandparents; Joseph and Helen Nickson and William and Margaret DePuy, as well as Uncles Michael Nickson and Myron DePuy.
Memorial services will be at Christ Lutheran Church, 2555 S. Engler Avenue in Yuma at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday February 22, 2020.
Memorial gifts in lieu of flowers may be directed to the Christ Lutheran Church Memorial Fund.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Feb. 20, 2020