David Loren Hutchins, 75 years old, of Yuma passed away peacefully at his residence surrounded by loved ones on December 20, 2019. David was born in Battle Creek, Michigan on Sept. 4, 1944 to Loren William Hutchins and Mary Catherine (Wood) Hutchins. He was the youngest of 3 children. He attended Pennfield High School. David worked at Clark Equipment Company before enlisting into the Army and serving in the Vietnam War from 1966-1969. He received the following medals/awards: Vietnam Service Medal with 4 Bronze Service Stars, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Marksman (Rifle) Medal, National Defense Service Medal, and a Bronze Star Medal.
After the service he returned to work at Clark Equipment Company of Battle Creek, Michigan for several years. Upon moving to Yuma, Arizona to be near his children and grandchildren, he founded and ran his own handyman service named "Yes Dear Maintenance and Repair" for several years.
His hobbies included automobile refurbishing and home remodeling. Along with being a Life Member of VFW POST 8242.
David was preceded in death by his parents: Loren W. Hutchins, Mary Catherine (Wood) Hutchins and Stepmother: Wanda "June" (Miller) (Montgomery) Hutchins and Sister: Diane Kruckeberg.
He is survived by his loving wife, Lidia (Maciel) Hutchins of 15 years; his daughters Melissa Schmidt, her husband Doug, and Cassandra Drake of Yuma; 6 grandchildren, Melinda Mosher, Landon Frederick, Sierra Phelps, Catherine Drake, Tyler Drake and Elizabeth Drake: his sister Elma Jo McNees of Battle Creek, 3 nieces 1 nephew and his former wife Susan (Miller) McKay of El Centro, CA. He is also survived by his stepchildren Jerimy and Nichole from Phoenix; Hillary and her husband Alex of Japan; six great grandchildren, 12 step grandchildren and 3 great step grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers/memorial, please send donations to the :
https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org
1-855-448-3997
David's family would also like to extend their deepest gratitude to Hospice Compasses, Yuma Regional Medical Center staff, Harlan (Harley) Climer and Wayne Mallette, friends and neighbors.
Celebration of Life will be held at the VFW Post 8242 (by the big Army tank) located at 7120 US-95 HWY 95 Yuma, AZ 85365 on January 18, 2020 at 11:00 am
Published in The Yuma Sun on Jan. 15, 2020