On Sunday March 29, 2020, David succumbed to severe health complications in Phoenix, AZ.
David Martin Rainbow was born in 1955 at the Fort Yuma Indian Hospital on the Quechan reservation. He was the third son of Myrtle and Ralph Rainbow.
During David's youth, he attended San Pasqual and later attended Overfelt High School in San Jose, CA. While in school, he played football and also participated with the school's marching band playing the trombone. During the seventies, David's love of music led him to play guitar. He enjoyed attending concerts in the San Francisco Bay Area which included seeing bands like The Rolling Stones, AC/DC, Tower of Power, Led Zeppelin and many other legendary bands of this era. David was also an avid Raiders fan and enjoyed attending those rowdy carnival games that came to the Bay area. In his quieter moments, David loved to read and he was a phenomenal chess player.
David worked for the US Postal service in San Jose, CA and also as a job placement counselor with Victory Outreach. In his moments with family, David had an acute sense of humor which brought all the family together in laughter and his laugh will forever be missed. David would volunteer with his Brother Derrick for student related activities at Stanford University. In the later years he was able to channel these volunteer skills into serving as an Election Officer during the (State & Federal) Elections.
David enjoyed travelling. When his mother, Myrtle and step father Arthur would travel to Alberta, Canada for the Ecumenical conference in Morley, David would help drive and make the thousand mile trek to see his aunt Alva and her family. David quickly became the cool older cousin to his northern relations.
Surviving David is his friend and companion for 20 years Pam Roche, son Leon Rainbow (Marie), brother Derrick Rainbow and son, niece Victoria Rainbow-Jackson (Dynta), Great Nephew Ladarius, cousin Robert Rainbow (daughter & 3 sons). David is also survived by his Nakoda Canadian cousins John Snow Jr., Rachel, Peter, Tony, Gloria, William and Teresa Snow as well as numerous extended northern families.
David was predeceased by his mother, father and his brother Chester. David has gone forward to meet all his relations on that final journey.
David will certainly be missed by his friends and extended family members that reach far beyond the borders of his home reservation.
Service will be held April 5, 2020 at 3pm at the Yuma Mortuary on 775 S. 5th Ave Yuma, AZ 85364. He will then be escorted to the Quechan Big House 1877 Picacho Rd Winterhaven, Ca 92283. Cremation will be at 5am April 6, 2020.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Apr. 4, 2020