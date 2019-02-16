Mr. David Mount was born February 7, 1965. After spending his first six years in Bellingham, Washington, he moved to Yuma, Arizona with his parents.



David graduated from Kofa High School and received his BA from the University of Arizona in 1989. He continued his studies and finished his Masters in 1997. Mr. Mount showed an early interest in government service, ultimately deciding to become a Social Studies teacher. Hired by the Yuma Union High School District, this year would have marked his 22nd year teaching at Kofa High School. David was fluent in both Finnish and Russian. He was the Bowling Club sponsor among many other student activities that he was involved with. He was known for taking students to tour the Yuma Territorial Prison, which led to many good memories throughout the years. His outside interests included going to movies, shooting, hunting and spending time with his friends at the range.



Mr. Mount was known as a tremendously kind hearted soul that will be greatly missed by both students and coworkers. His philosophy in life, "treat others the way you would like to be treated yourself." His legacy will live on in the lives of his students.



A Memorial will be held on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 3:30 PM at the Kofa High School Auditorium located at 3100 S Ave. A Yuma, AZ. Published in The Yuma Sun on Feb. 16, 2019