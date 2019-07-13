|
|
|
David Roy Selenius, 71, of Yuma, died on June 25, 2019, in Yuma.
Born January 20, 1948 in Portland, Oregon, he was a civil service worker at the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and a veteran of the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force.
A celebration of life will take place on Monday at 1 p.m. at Funeraria del Angel-Kammann Mortuary, 795 W. 28th Street. Cremation will take place at Desert Lawn Memorial Park Crematory.
Funeraria del Angel-Kammann Mortuary is handling the arrangements.
Published in The Yuma Sun on July 14, 2019