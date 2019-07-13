Home

Funeraria Del Angel Kammann
795 West 28th Street
Yuma, AZ 85364
(928) 344-0000
David Roy Selenius


1948 - 2019
David Roy Selenius Obituary
David Roy Selenius, 71, of Yuma, died on June 25, 2019, in Yuma. 

Born January 20, 1948 in Portland, Oregon, he was a civil service worker at the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and a veteran of the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force. 

A celebration of life will take place on Monday at 1 p.m. at Funeraria del Angel-Kammann Mortuary, 795 W. 28th Street. Cremation will take place at Desert Lawn Memorial Park Crematory. 

Funeraria del Angel-Kammann Mortuary is handling the arrangements.
Published in The Yuma Sun on July 14, 2019
