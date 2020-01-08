|
Debra J. Beyer, 41, originally of Yuma, AZ most recently of Bel Air, MD, died January 1, 2020, from a five-year battle with Stage IV Metastatic Breast Cancer. She received more than 10 different chemotherapies along with surgeries that unfortunately were not able to eradicate the cancer and it spread to lymph nodes, liver and bones.
Debra was born May 28, 1978 in Yuma, AZ and attended Kofa High School, Arizona Western College, and NAU-Yuma where she obtained degrees in Business and Public Agency Management. With her husband and children, in 2013 she moved to New Jersey and spent five years there working as a Controller at an International Manufacturing Company before moving south to Maryland in 2018.
She is survived by her mother and grandfather, Mary Jo McIntyre and Robert W. Stewart, Yuma, AZ; her husband of 23 years, Jerome J. Beyer, Bel Air, MD; children, Brooke Beyer, Green Bay, WI, Jerome J. Beyer Jr., Hackettstown, NJ and Josephine Beyer, Bel Air, MD; best friend of 36 years, Karla A. Ross, Yuma, AZ; mother-in-law, Shirley DeRousse-Hambrock, Ridgecrest, CA; sister-in-law DeAnna Granger and husband along with nephews, Ashton Bozarth, Jared Granger; nieces Annabelle, Bethany, and MaryAnne Granger; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
She is preceded in death by her grandmother Mary Patricia Stewart, Yuma, AZ.
No plans for services are currently available. In lieu of flowers/cards, please donate to at stjude.org.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Jan. 12, 2020