It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Del McMinn from this life on the evening of December 2, 2020. Delwin is now free from pain and rejoicing in the heavenly choir he loved to sing!
He will be missed by his wife of 60 years Aliene McMinn, brothers Ray and Jay, and his four girls Laura, Cathy, Cristen and Cheryl, his grandchildren (12) and his great grand children(9).
Born in 1938 to Hulen and Pearl in Buckeye, AZ, he became a young Holsum breadman and active member of the Buckeye Christian Church. He later moved to Glendale, Yuma and finally Parker Arizona. He retired from the Holsum Bread Company and became a Locksmith, Bulldog Lock and Key. He served as Deacon and Elder in Glendale Christian Church, First Christian Church of Yuma and Christs Church on the River in Parker Arizona. He will be missed by all the lives he has touched over the years in faith and service. We are comforted in the knowledge of the joy he is experiencing in heaven.
Because of current limitations, we may not be able to have a service anytime soon. Cards or letters of love and remembrance are welcome. Send to Aliene McMinn, P.O. Box 3045, Parker, AZ 85344.
Please sign the guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/yumasun