Dennacree (Denny) Jackson Jones born on February 28th, 1935 to Clarence and Coye M. Jones in Grenville, NM. He went home to be with the Lord August 22nd, 2020 surrounded by his family.
He attended school in Miami, AZ., and served in the army for two years in Germany. He served 35 years as a Lineman trouble shooter with the Imperial Irrigation District in Winterhaven and Bard, Ca.
His main hobbies and joy's in life were fishing and hunting, he especially enjoyed spending time with his family, and attending his grandchildren's sporting events.
Denny is survived by his wife Pearl of 57 years, Children Pamela Denise (Mario) Garcia, Dennacree (D.J.) Jay Jones, David Allen Jones. Grandchildren David Bruce Jones, Michael Scott Jones, Zachary Jovan (Bianca) Garcia, Breanna Paige (Reygie) Manabat, Caitlin Louise (Marc) Juarez, and Aimee Pearl Garcia Greatgrandchildren Nirvana Alexandria Jones, Viviana Ixtchel Juarez, and two more great granddaughters on the way.
Private services were held with family members.
In lieu of flowers, a donation to Hospice or your favorite charity
. A special thank you to Christine, our Hospice nurse she was so caring with our Dad.
Denny was a loving and devoted husband, father, and Papa. We love and miss you, but you will always remain in our hearts forever.