McCarthy, Dennis F., 82, passed away on December 26, 2020 in Yuma, AZ.
Son of the late Dennis F. and Florence McCarthy of Saugus, MA. Beloved husband of the late Shirley (Deane), of Yuma, AZ and Coquille, OR, brother of Marie (Holton) and her husband Maurice (Ace) of New Port Richey, Florida and Scarborough, ME, Joseph McCarthy and his wife Sherry of Cincinnati, Ohio, Michael McCarthy and his wife Patti of Montgomery, Alabama, Jean (Soulios) of Beverly, MA, and Florence (Larson) of New Port Richey, Florida and many nieces and nephews and their families.
Dennis was born in Chelsea, MA, grew up in Saugus, MA, and received his high school GED from Essex Aggie Agricultural & Technical High School, Danvers, MA, and worked as an assistant at the Saugus Animal Hospital. He joined the US Navy immediately thereafter, serving 20 years, attaining the rank of Tradevman, "Petty Officer First Class". His active service included time in Sicily, Italy, and Moffett Field, CA. Dennis transferred to Fleet Reserve upon his separation from active duty, and settled in Yuma, Arizona where he was employed by Hughes Aircraft until his retirement and also served as a volunteer firefighter.
There will be no visitation hours. Inturnment will be January 23, 2020 at The Johnson Mortuary & Desert Lawn Memorial, Field of Honor, Yuma, AZ.
Donations in his memory may be made to Humane Society of Yuma, 4050 S Avenue 4 ½ E., Yuma, AZ 85365.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Jan. 22, 2020