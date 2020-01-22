Home

POWERED BY

Services
Johnson Mortuary & Desert Lawn Memorial Park
1415 South 1st Ave
Yuma, AZ 85364
(928) 782-4384
Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis McCarthy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis F. McCarthy


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dennis F. McCarthy Obituary
McCarthy, Dennis F., 82, passed away on December 26, 2020 in Yuma, AZ.

Son of the late Dennis F. and Florence McCarthy of Saugus, MA. Beloved husband of the late Shirley (Deane), of Yuma, AZ and Coquille, OR, brother of Marie (Holton) and her husband Maurice (Ace) of New Port Richey, Florida and Scarborough, ME, Joseph McCarthy and his wife Sherry of Cincinnati, Ohio, Michael McCarthy and his wife Patti of Montgomery, Alabama, Jean (Soulios) of Beverly, MA, and Florence (Larson) of New Port Richey, Florida and many nieces and nephews and their families.

Dennis was born in Chelsea, MA, grew up in Saugus, MA, and received his high school GED from Essex Aggie Agricultural & Technical High School, Danvers, MA, and worked as an assistant at the Saugus Animal Hospital. He joined the US Navy immediately thereafter, serving 20 years, attaining the rank of Tradevman, "Petty Officer First Class". His active service included time in Sicily, Italy, and Moffett Field, CA. Dennis transferred to Fleet Reserve upon his separation from active duty, and settled in Yuma, Arizona where he was employed by Hughes Aircraft until his retirement and also served as a volunteer firefighter.

There will be no visitation hours. Inturnment will be January 23, 2020 at The Johnson Mortuary & Desert Lawn Memorial, Field of Honor, Yuma, AZ.

Donations in his memory may be made to Humane Society of Yuma, 4050 S Avenue 4 ½ E., Yuma, AZ 85365.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dennis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Johnson Mortuary & Desert Lawn Memorial Park
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -