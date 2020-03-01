|
|
Dennis Lucht went to be with Jesus on February 20, 2020 in Yuma, AZ. He was born in Colorado Springs, CO on April 24, 1943 to Carroll and Virginia (Holmes) Lucht.
Most of his life was spent in Wyoming. He was store manager for Continental Emsco/LTV Energy Products. He married Joy Horton on October 4, 1986. In 2005, they moved to Yuma, AZ.
Dennis loved the Lord. His desire was for all to know the joy of a personal relationship with Jesus Christ. He loved helping people, working with World Changers and mission projects in Mexico. Dennis had a special bond of brotherhood with his life-long friend Larry Bates, especially riding motorcycles together.
Surviving Dennis are his wife, Joy; son, Matthew; daughter, Janette (Joe) Grape; 5 grandchildren, Brady, Jarrett, Brenan, Tamara and McKenzie; brother, Jim, and sister, JoLynn.
He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, and brother, Gordon.
There will be a memorial service on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 10:30 am at Community Christian Church in Yuma, AZ.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given to Community Christian Church mission work.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Mar. 1, 2020