Dennis was born into a loving family on February 3, 1966. His life was filled with so many adventures which led him to experience the world and its wonders freely. His heart settled in Tucson, AZ where he closed his eyes to rest only to open them to be reunited with his loving family on October 5, 2019.
Dennis returns to his father Dwight May Sr., mother Clara Thomas May, brothers Ernest, Vincent, Silas, Lester and Don May, and sister Angela May.
He will be remembered and missed by his surviving brothers Sidney May Sr., Dwight May Jr, Wallace May, and sister, Eunice May San Diego
Ceremonial Rites will be Saturday October 12, 2019 on the West Cocopah Reservation at 5: 00 pm with cremation on Sunday October 13, 2019 at 5:00 am.
Those we love remain with us, for love itself lives on, and cherished memories never fade because a loved one's gone… Those we love can never be more than a thought apart for as long as there is memory, they'll live in the heart.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Oct. 12, 2019