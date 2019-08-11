|
|
Longtime Yuma resident, Dennis Monypeny, born in Hollywood, CA on November 2, 1942, passed away June 20, 2019 in Visalia, CA.
Dennis grew up in the greater Los Angeles area, where a visit from a local farmer to his elementary school instilled a lifelong love of agricultural. An outstanding multi-sport athlete, he was recruited to Fresno State University to play football. After graduating in 1965 with a degree in entomology, he came to Yuma and worked as a crop advisor. He, then, was a manager of a local agricultural supply co. for many years before farming full time. Dennis was actively involved in his kid's activities, and was a big supporter of the Yuma Boys and Girls Club.
He leaves his wife Sheila, sons, David, Derek (Heidi), Chris (Gloria), grandson Zeke, mother Betty, brothers David, John, and sister Janice.
As per Dennis's wishes, there will be no service.
The family requests the remembrances in his name be made to: The Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club 1100 S. 13th Ave Yuma, AZ 85364
