|
|
Dennis O'Rourke, 51, died September 5, 2019, in Yuma, AZ. He was born in Woodland Hills, California. He worked as a Victim Advocate and is a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corp.
He is survived by his wife, Lorena O'Rourke, stepson Cody LeRoy, parents Mr. & Mrs. Michael O'Rourke, sister Katie and nephew Dylan.
Funeral Services will be held September 20, 2019 at 5:30 pm followed by a reception at Yuma Mortuary on 755 s. 5th Ave.
In lieu of flowers the family respectfully asked the donations be sent to: Yuma Council for CASA P.O Box 903 Yuma, AZ 85366.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Sept. 15, 2019