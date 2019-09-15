Home

POWERED BY

Services
Yuma Mortuary & Crematory
775 S 5Th Ave
Yuma, AZ 85364
(928) 782-9865
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
5:30 PM
Yuma Mortuary & Crematory
775 S 5Th Ave
Yuma, AZ 85364
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis O'Rourke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis O'Rourke


1967 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dennis O'Rourke Obituary
Dennis O'Rourke, 51, died September 5, 2019, in Yuma, AZ. He was born in Woodland Hills, California. He worked as a Victim Advocate and is a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corp.

He is survived by his wife, Lorena O'Rourke, stepson Cody LeRoy, parents Mr. & Mrs. Michael O'Rourke, sister Katie and nephew Dylan.

Funeral Services will be held September 20, 2019 at 5:30 pm followed by a reception at Yuma Mortuary on 755 s. 5th Ave.

In lieu of flowers the family respectfully asked the donations be sent to: Yuma Council for CASA P.O Box 903 Yuma, AZ 85366.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dennis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Yuma Mortuary & Crematory
Download Now