Deshane D. Taylor, 37, was born in Yuma, Arizona on June 26th, 1983. He lived his entire life on the Quechan Reservation and on August 18th, 2020 he lost the fight, but not the battle, earning his wings and is on his way to be with the Lord.



Deshane attended San Pasqual Elementary School, Fourth Avenue Jr. High and completed his education as a Yuma High Criminal. He gained a Commercial Drivers License, in which he later went on to work for the Quechan Indian Tribe-Special Projects Department for over ten years.



Deshane was most dedicated to his role as a father and protector to his five children, whom he shared the love of his life with. He took much pride in all their academic and athletic accomplishments. He proudly served and took pride in his Quechan Community. He served as a member in the Events Committee for several years, he did not consider this as volunteer work, but simply serving as a proud Quechan. He spent days and countless nights perfecting the yearlong traditional events held by the tribe. The smiles and enjoyment that took place during these festivities were his payment. He coached and mentored the youth over the past fifteen years, many adults now up till his departure. He had coached at San Pasqual Middle School, sports included: boys and girls softball and basketball. He assisted the San Pasqual High School during their FFA BBQ Banquets, the Warrior Chain Gang during their Friday Night Lights and countless donations for his children's school and class fundraisers.



Deshane played in numerous men's basketball leagues and tournaments all across California, Arizona and Nevada, at which were accompanied by his son Deshane II at a very young age. He then turned his full focus and dedication on the betterment of the Quechan Tribal youth through basketball. He coached, mentored, played a father-figure to most, but mostly loved his All Indian Boys & Girls High School Basketball team: FORT YUMA. For the past ten years he devoted his life to creating the perfect chemistry and brotherhood for them all. Fundraising and seeking sponsorship to provide them all with fun and exciting memories both off and on the court, this was his passion. He expressed a tough love that they all understood and respected. He developed a close and special bond with each and everyone, these memories are priceless and will be missed. He shared many stories and jokes and their laughter that can be heard miles away. We can truly say, he made a positive impact in the lives he touched.



During his many travels to numerous cities, towns and different reservations, he made many friends along the way. His huge smile, laugh and personality were contagious. His presence was warm and comforting. He had a heart of gold that shined through like no other. He was a true fan of all sports, from classic NBA games to upcoming talents. He loved his San Francisco 49ers and his Los Angeles Dodgers.



A great accomplishment and honor for Deshane was to play alongside his son in a men's tournament, at which they did have that opportunity months before his departure. Now, a true Warrior in heaven, you have earned your wings. He is loved by so many and will be missed by all.



He is survived by his love of twenty two years, Frances, sons: Deshane II and David Taylor; Daughters: Delila, Danielle and Deija Taylor. His parents: Alonzo and Christine Lopez; Sister: Yvonne Reyes; Brothers: Fred (Elaine) and David Rydel (Marla) Taylor. Aunts: Lee Montaldo, Aloha Paahana. Numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, cousins and dear friends.



He was preceded in death by his biological father David G. Taylor, Grandmother Mary A. Taylor and Grandfather Sherwin Taylor; Uncles: Dudley A. Taylor, Damon Taylor, Dwight Taylor, John Sanchez, Charles Sanchez, Alvin Sanchez and Joseph Montaldo; Cousin: Angel Montaldo.



Viewing and services will be held at Yuma Mortuary on Friday, August 28th, 2020 at 1 p.m. Traditional Tribal Rites will be held at the Fort Yuma Quechan Big House where he will be laid to rest, beginning at midnight with cremation at 5 a.m.



Pallbearers will be: Mandel Sanchez Jr., Mookie Sanchez, Emilio Koteen, Cliff Fierro, Joseph Barton, Michael Jackson Jr., Felix Montague, Brandon Durand, Thomas Hills, Julian Clements, Christian Beard and Claude Thundercloud.



Honorary Pallbearers are: Deshane Taylor II, Alonzo Lopez, Fred P. Taylor, David R. Taylor, Joseph Montaldo, Emiliano Montaldo, Mandel Sanchez Sr., David Sanchez, Mario Sanchez, Christian Sanchez, Dennis Sanchez, Israel Reyes, Alexis Reyes, Rainier Reyes, Fred L.A. Taylor, Sebastian Cantero, Guillermo Esparza Sr., Juan G. Esparza, Guillermo Esparza Jr., Emilio Koteen Sr., and Michael Jackson Sr.

