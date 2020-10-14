1/1
Diane Kay Wahl
1958 - 2020
Diane Kay Wahl, 62, a resident of Yuma, passed away peacefully on October 7, 2020. A beloved wife and mother, Diane was an avid reader and gardener and attended First United Methodist Church.

Diane moved with her family, to Arizona in 1963 where she met William Edward Wahl in 7th grade. They married on February 26, 1977 in Yuma Arizona. Together they raised 2 children: Courtney Wahl and William Anthony Wahl.

Diane is survived by her mother, Velda Conrad, Husband, William Edward "Eddie" Wahl, Daughter, Courtney Wahl, Son, William Anthony "Tony" Wahl, Daughter-in-law Nikkia Sha'Von Wahl, Sister, Debbie Wilder, Brothers, Eric Conrad, Gary Conrad, Doug Conrad, Brian Conrad, and Grandson's Jalen Mayfield-Wahl, Idaeus Wahl, and Devrek Wahl.

She was preceded in death by her father, Billie Conrad.

No services will be held.

Published in Yuma Sun on Oct. 14, 2020.
