Dolores Barbara Yaworski Tarnowski Dimon
1935 - 2020
Dolores Barbara Yaworski Tarnowski Dimon passed away on October 17, 2020 in Yuma, AZ at the age of 85.

She was born in Mayfield, PA on July 11, 1935 to the parents of Joseph and Genevieve Yarorski. She graduated from Dickson City High school in 1953. She and her husband Robert Tarnowski moved to Alaska in 1959 where she resided for the next 47 years mainly as a bookkeeper/office manager. She married Charles Dimon on April 17, 1993. On retirement her and her husband moved to Yuma, AZ where she resided until her death.

She was a avid RVer as she and her husband traveled across the US and the Alcan Highway many times sharing the driving.

She is survived by her husband, Charles Dimon, brother Joseph Yaworski, son Lawerence R. Tarnowski, spouse Linda, daughter-in law Terry Dimon Kluver , spouse David and 6 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by husband Robert Tarnowski, daughter Christine Tarnowski and son Randy Tarnowski

Funeral services will be held at All Saints Cremation & Memorial Chapel, 170 E 17th Pl, Yuma, AZ on October 28, 2020.

Please sign the guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/yumasun

Published in Yuma Sun on Oct. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
ALL SAINTS CREMATION & MEMORIAL CHAPEL - Yuma
170 E. 17th Place
Yuma, AZ 85364
928-276-9871
