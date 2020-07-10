On the evening of June 28th during one of Yuma's beautiful sunsets, my mother, Dolores J. Perkins, peacefully passed away. Perhaps that was heaven welcoming a very lovely lady. Dolores turned 89 on May 1st. She was born and raised in Woodland, CA in a much simpler time.



She graduated from Woodland High School and was a part of the greatest generation. Dolores (known as Dolly by family and friends) and husband, Floyd Perkins, and their two children moved to Yuma in 1957. Floyd was a farmer in Dome Valley at the time and Dolores a homemaker. After her children had grown up and out she eventually went to work for the City of Yuma. She worked at City Hall for over 20 years before retiring at age 65. She was a great admirer of nature, animals and loved her patio and the birds who visited it.



Dolores developed a keen interest in antiques. Over time her knowledge of American folk art, Native American art and antiquities was to be admired. This turned into a hobby that provided her great pleasure. She also enjoyed watching just about every sport aired on TV. Her favorites were tennis, golf and college sports. Arizona Wildcat basketball was always her favorite. She stayed active by swimming, walking and shopping all of those thrift stores for that next collectible to sell.



More important to her than anything else were her children. When it comes to the love and devotion to her son, Dean and I its hard to find the right words. Granddaughter, Natalie was her greatest joy as well as her great-granddaughters, Neah and Emma. She loved "her girls".



She is survived by brother, Lew (Billie) Harris of Woodland and sister Carol (Craig) Leedy of Sacramento; and many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by daughter, Nancy (Philip) Coffeen; granddaughter, Natalie (Jeff) Haile; and great granddaughters, Neah and Emma all of Yuma.



Dolores was preceded in death by parents, Ralph G. and Irene Emma Harris; brother, Don Harris; and son, Dean Alan Perkins.



Arrangements handled by Johnson Mortuary.

A celebration of Dolores by her family will be held at a later date.



May that sweet spirit of hers live in our hearts and minds forever.

