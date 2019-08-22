|
|
Dominick Benford Palone, also known as Chief in Tuscon, was born on December 10, 1974 in Yuma, AZ to Rachel Curtis (Miguel) and his preceding father, Benford Palone.
Dominick was a leader everywhere he went and always spread his good love
to his family and friends. He excelled greatly in academics and sports at San Pasqual High School where he graduated in 1992. He continued to further his education at Haskell University to get his degree.
He lives in everyone's memory and will be missed by his nieces and nephews, Sonya, AJ, Miranda, Kylie, Sierra, Isaac, Cece, Frankie, Joe, Xavier, and Angelo. His siblings, Kevin, Anthony, Claudio, Angelo, Rayna, and numerous cousins. Leaving behind his greatest legacy, Noni Palone and Jayce Cannon Philpot.
His final resting place will be at the Quechan Cryhouse in Winterhaven, CA 92283 on Friday, August 23, 2019
at 5:00 pm.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Aug. 22, 2019