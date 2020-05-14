Donald Allen Nelson, 85, of Yuma, died April 24, 2020, in Yuma.
Born May 26, 1934, in Grand Forks, N.D., he was a heavy equipment operating engineer.
Sunset Vista Funeral Home is handling arrangements, with burial at Sunset Vista Cemetery.
Published in Yuma Sun from May 14 to May 15, 2020.