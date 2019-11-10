|
|
Donald E. Crane passed away on August 1, 2019 in Wenatchee, WA. He was born May 5, 1932 in Lebanon, SD to Edgar and Amy Crane.
His parents moved to McCleary, WA during the Depression Years when he was 3 years old. He graduated from Elma High School in 1950. He and his wife, Rosemary, and 3 children moved to Sitka, AK in 1960, where he was in the Timber Industry as a faller & bucker. He had 2 more children added to his family in Alaska. He and his family moved to Petersburg , Alaska in 1962, then later moved to Anchorage, AK in the early 70's. Then they moved to Renton, WA where Don entered the Elevator trade installing elevators. He lived a short time in San Jose, CA and then he and his wife, Jean moved to Fairbanks, AK where he repaired elevators. When he retired he and his wife, Jean, retired to Yuma, AZ where they built their home in the Foothills.
He is survived by his daughter Connie Crane of East Wenatchee, WA, son Glen Crane of Olympia, WA, his daughter Cynthia Bachtel of Lynnwood, WA, his daughter Camie Jicha and her husband Jeff of Sterling, AK and his son Greg Crane of Mesa, AZ. He is survived by 8 grandchildren and and 7 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his 2 sisters Melva Underwood and Rosalie Tyler, an aunt Marilee Lewis, numerous nephews, nieces, great nieces and nephews, cousins, friends and neighbors.
Don enjoyed hunting and fishing throughout Alaska. He enjoyed wood working and was a master carpenter.
He loved his Maltese dogs, they were his constant companions in his later years.
He is preceded in death by his wife Jean (Berg) Crane, parents Amy & Edgar Crane, youngest sister Beverly Brophy.
His memorial service will be at Sunset Vista Funeral Home on November 15, 2019 at 3:00 PM by Sara Strickland and Heather Boyd ministers.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America.
A special thank you to his neighbors who kindly looked out for him and made sure he was okay.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Nov. 10, 2019