Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Donald's life story with friends and family

Share Donald's life story with friends and family

Donald Fred Risenhoover, 87, of Yuma, died June 9, 2020, at Kindred Homes II.



Born Sept. 21, 1932, in Naylor, Mo., he was a retired U.S. Navy senior chief.



Inurnment will be at Grand View Cemetery in Montrose, Colo.



Desert Valley Mortuary is handling local arrangements, including cremation.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store