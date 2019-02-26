Former Yuma District Commander of the Ariz. Dept. of Public Safety has gone home to be with his lord and savior on February 14, 2019 surrounded by many loved ones at the age of 90.



Donald James (Jim) Phillips, DPS Badge 36, was born June 1, 1928 in Portsmouth, Ohio to Don and Elizabeth (Parsons) Phillips. At age 12 the family moved to Arizona and at 17 when he graduated from Phoenix Union High School he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps. Becoming an Arizona Highway Patrolman March 24, 1952 was the beginning of a long career in law enforcement. He alone was assigned the Governor's Security Detail (Aide) for Governor Paul Fannin. Following that Jim was District Commander of several districts before retiring as a Captain in Yuma. He then was elected to two terms in the Arizona House of Representatives serving Yuma County. His career also included Security Director for Banner Desert Hospital, Police Chief of several Arizona cities, and much more. He was a dedicated employee, kind, considerate and thoughtful with an infectious smile and a friend to all. He had a joyful spirit, never complained and was dearly loved by so many. He will never be forgotten.



Jim was preceded in death by his parents, twin great-grandsons Brayden and Ried Phillips, and granddaughter-in-law Kaylee Phillips.



His loving memory will be cherished by his children: Beverly Jones (Gene) Willcox, AZ; Shirley Phillips, Glendale, AZ; Donald James Phillips Jr. (Linda) Lexington, KY; Norman Phillips, Yuma, AZ.; Paul Phillips (Sue) Houston, TX; Elma Sproul (Mike) Chandler, AZ and Lori Olson (Pete) Glendale, AZ; brother Col. (Ret.) Robert Phillips Ph.D (Bonne) Albuquerque, NM; nephew: Robert Phillips Jr. New Jersey and niece Brooke Baker Albuquerque, NM; and many beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



The family wishes to express their gratitude to all of Jim's wonderful friends who went above and beyond to show their love and support for Jim and his family.



A Celebration of Life service will be held on Friday March 1, 2019 at 11:00 am at Northwest Valley Baptist Church 4030 W. Yorkshire Drive Glendale, AZ.



Donations in Jim's memory may be made to Coalition of DPS Retirees, CDPSR, P.O. Box 36398 Phoenix, AZ 85067 or Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 2 Foundation Inc. 3520 N. 7th St. Phoenix, AZ 85014. Arrangements by Regency Mortuary. Published in The Yuma Sun on Feb. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary