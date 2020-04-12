|
|
Donald L. Washum passed away March 23, 2020 at Copper Place Assisted Living at the age of 88. He was born September 14th, 1931 to Haywood A. and Edith M. Washum.
He attended Yuma schools and graduated from Yuma High School. He attended ASU for 2 years before leaving to join the US Air Force. Upon returning from the service he worked at Bayless Food Market where he became a manager before leaving to become owner/ operator of LA Yuma Freight Lines. He successfully ran the company for 52 years before closing it down and retiring on January 1, 2009.
He was a member of Yuma Lodge #17, The Shrine Club, and a 32nd Degree Scottish Rite. He served on the Yuma Water Commission, YRMC Board of Directors, Yuma Planning and Zoning and was a member of the Yuma Executive Club to name a few. He was also a valued member of the Yuma County Chamber of Commerce.
He had a big heart and a very generous nature and helped many people and community events anonymously. He always did what he could, not for recognition, but because he wanted to. Giving back to the community was important to him. As a youth he was a Boy Scout and became assistant Scoutmaster. With his grandson becoming a scout, he fully supported scouting, using his trucks to haul popcorn in free of charge for the Boy Scouts popcorn fundraiser. He was an ASU football fan for many years, attending the games until he could no longer make the trip. Then, it was game night in front of the TV.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Evelyn, son Rusty (Sally), daughter Jackie (DJ) Shiplet, granddaughters Jessica and Jennifer, grandson Christopher, and 3 great grandchildren. He also leaves behind Baby Kitty that followed him all around the house and loved lap time while he petted her.
He was preceded in death by his parents Haywood and Edith Washum.
Private family graveside services were held Saturday, April 4th, 2020 at Desert Lawn Memorial Park with the Masons officiating. Entombment followed. The family is planing a celebration of life at a date yet to be determined.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Apr. 12, 2020