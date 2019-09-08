|
|
Don. Riley, 75, was gathered to his people from his home in Yuma, Arizona. Born January 26, 1944, in Denver, Colorado to Donald E. and Beverly Ann (Hover) Riley. He grew up in Colorado Springs, playing PAL baseball, skiing and racing dump trucks up Pikes Peak. He graduated from Wasson High School in 1962 and attended Colorado State University in Fort Collins on a baseball scholarship. Don married his high school sweetheart, Lindy Kern, and they lived in Colorado Springs where he became a Colorado Springs Police Officer. Two children were born to them, Kay Christine and James Eugene. Don and Lindy divorced, and Don went on to graduate from Southern Colorado State University, Pueblo, in 1973.
While at SCSU, he fell in love with and married his political science instructor, Jeffie Gilpin. Though he had been admitted to law school at the University of Colorado, he moved instead to Albuquerque, where Jeffie had taken a job at the University of New Mexico. Despite a high LSAT score, he was not admitted to the UNM Law School. He obtained a real estate license and began to sell land for Panderay Properties near Tijeras, New Mexico. In 1975, Don and Jeffie moved to Yuma, AZ where he took a job as bookkeeper working for his father-in-law Charlie Gilpin, owner of Gilpin's Construction (formerly Welding & Machine). As responsibility increased over the next few years he became President and General Manager of Gilpin's in 1978, then Chairman and CEO in 1985, following the death of his father-in-law. Under Don's leadership Gilpin's became one of the major general contractors in Yuma, providing a full service construction company and dealer for Butler Manufacturing, specializing in commercial and industrial projects including local schools, car dealerships, agricultural and food processing and shipping facilities, manufacturing plants, corporate offices, mining operations and an upscale golf and country club in central California. During that time, Gilpin's was named Butler Manufacturing's "Career Builder of the Year," an award presented to the organization's top dealer, nationwide.
Don served on the Board of Directors for Arizona Public Service (APS) and the Arizona Town Hall. He was president of the Arizona Building Contractors Association, and was one of the founders and served as first president of the Yuma Economic Development Corporation, leading efforts to bring investment and jobs in manufacturing and clean industry to Yuma. He was chairman of the Yuma County Chamber of Commerce and a long-time member of the Board, chaired the Yuma County Town Hall and a committee to review and recommend revisions to the Yuma City Charter. He also served a short term on the Yuma City Council. Don was a member of the Caballeros de Yuma and took part in a variety of their activities as well as participating in several unofficial business discussion groups focusing on Yuma's future community and economic growth.
Don loved adventure. In 1993, he and Jeffie "worked" the Iditarod, the 938-mile sled dog race from Anchorage to Nome, Alaska. There are no roads in central Alaska, so they had to fly in and out of the abandoned gold mining town of Ophir-midpoint in the race. They stayed in an old one-room log cabin with no electricity, running water or indoor facilities, hauling water from the frozen river. They cooked hot meals for mushers, hauled supplies for dog teams, assisted with vet checks, cared for dogs that the mushers dropped there until they could be flown out, and cleaned up after the last teams had gone through. Then they flew to Nome for the end of the race. Don and Jeffie took each of their three oldest grandchildren on a special trip of their own – the first a month-long camping trip in western British Columbia and Alaska. Other adventures were float trips on the Colorado River through the Grand Canyon; the Middle Fork of the Salmon River through the Frank Church River-of-No-Return Wilderness in Idaho; and the Tatchensini River in British Columbia and Alaska. Another of their adventures was a sea kayaking and camping trip to Admiralty Island in Alaska, visiting the largest population of brown bears (grizzlies) in North America.
In 1995, Don and Jeffie bought a small lodge and campground and moved to the little mountain town of Dubois, Wyoming, a short distance from the south gate of Yellowstone National Park. They conducted many snowmobile excursions for guests, family and friends, sightseeing and observing wild animals. Don went on numerous "hunting" trips with no gun, just camera and fishing gear. He became a skilled wildlife photographer. After several years they sold their Pinnacle Buttes Lodge, and Don was hired to manage the Mill Iron 4 Mill Iron guest ranch near Dubois. He later became facilities manager/ caretaker of Thunderhead Ranch ("The Old Double Diamond" that Ian Tyson sings about) now known as Gerry Spence's Trial Lawyers' College.
Don is survived by his wife Jeffie, sister Chris Majors, sisters-in-law Julie Kosmata Elliott, Jene Gallegos (Paul); daughters Cydnee Allen (TJ), Kacey MacClendon and partner Liz Lonsway, and Lyndsee Flint (Mark). He is survived by his only granddaughter Jaimee Hipp (Jason), and grandsons Brock Kehl, Sidney Flint (Blair), Ian Flint (Erika), and Seth and Levi Riley. His great-grandchildren are Garren, Collver and Sunnee Hipp, and Cambria and Mina Flint; and he is survived by five nephews-Bart and Scott Majors, Jason and Jaret Nelson, and Charlie Kosmata. Don also leaves behind two indoor cats to whom he was "staff" and three yellow Labradors, Pecos Bill, Diamond Lily and Dulce – Don's "blonde" for nearly 15 years!
He was preceded in death by parents Don and Beverly Riley, in-laws Charles and Julia Gilpin, and brothers-in-law Jack Majors and Skip Elliott.
Don was a most honorable man, courageous, compassionate and encouraging to others. He was visionary, idealistic and could be stubbornly determined. He was an exceedingly generous man and a loyal and devoted friend. He is missed!
At his request, there will be no memorial service. Should you want to honor him, please reflect on your precious memories, remind family and friends that you love them and remember this life is but a short journey. Be kind and respect your fellow sojourners. Donations may be made in Don's name to Hospice of Yuma or the Humane Society of Yuma. Our special thanks to the staff and volunteers of Hospice of Yuma for their knowledge, skills, gentleness and caring.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Sept. 7, 2019