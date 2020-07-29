Donald Tanaka, 63, of Yuma, AZ passed away unexpectedly July 8, 2020. He was born March 26, 1957 in Alamosa, CO, son of Geraldine and the late Morris Tanaka.



Don graduated from Alamosa High School in 1975. He was a manager for the 1973-74 Maroon basketball team that won the league record of 20-0. With the mentorship of Coach Gary Ramstetter, he went on to graduate from UTI Auto Technology School in Wyoming.



He was adept at fixing anything--especially cars and he loved hunting and fishing with his family. Don and his family moved to Yuma many years ago and worked with his brothers. Don's faith in the Catholic essence of love was demonstrated through his countless acts of kindness, patience and generosity to his family, friends and strangers.



He will be greatly missed as a devoted father, grandfather, son, brother, and friend.



He is survived by his three sons, Taro (Jocelyn), Ben (Stephanie), Thad (Jessica); his grandchildren Raidyn Lee, R.B. Camdyn, Kirin, Kaylynn, and Kimber. He is also survived by his five siblings, Lynn (Mike) Hannapel; Richard (Marge); Sidney (Anna); Wesley (Kenna); Cynthia Tanaka, and numerous nieces and nephews.



A rosary and small family gathering was held on July 18, 2020. Due to the COVID virus a Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. The family wishes that condolences may be sent to Taro Tanaka @ 1716 W 26th St. Yuma, AZ 85364.

