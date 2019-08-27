|
Don is leaving behind the love of his life, Helen; his surviving children: Jennifer (Tony), Jason (Rebecca), Suzy, Danny, and Amanda; 12 grandchildren who he adored; and his sisters: Doreen and Sandy.
Don is proceeded in death by his twin daughters Nannette & Babette, parents Donald and Vera, and brother Robert.
He served in the United States Army as a Infra-Red Radar Repairer at Fort Huachuca, Az. He then went to work for MCAS in Yuma, Az for almost 40 years as an Electronic Systems Mechanic, working on flight simulators.
Don had a love and passion not only for his family but for fishing, camping, dove hunting. He loved swimming in the river and the pool at home. He was a proud American and it seems quite fitting that he was born on the 4th of July.
Celebration of Life will be Friday August 30th between 12-4pm at the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Yuma, AZ. A rosary will start at 12pm for those that want to attend.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Aug. 27, 2019