Donald W. Bowen, 96, died Aug. 28, 2020, at his Yuma home.



Born June 13, 1924, in Chatsworh, Ill., he was a retired alarm system salesman, a volunteer for the Yuma County Sheriff's Office and a U.S. Army World War II veteran in the 7th wave that landed at Normandy.



Sunset Vista Funeral Home and Cemetery is handling arrangements, including cremation.

