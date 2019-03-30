Services Viewing 2:30 PM - 3:00 PM Yuma Mortuary 775 S 5Th Ave Yuma , AZ View Map Send Flowers Service 3:00 PM Yuma Mortuary 775 S 5Th Ave Yuma , AZ View Map Resources More Obituaries for Donna Herrera Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Donna Herrera

1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Donna L. Herrera, our mother, grandmother and matriarch of the family was called to heaven March 25, 2019. She was born on March 29, 1943 on the Quechan Reservation, Fort Yuma, California and held a career as a Merchant Teller in the Yuma community.



In 1972, Donna received accreditation in Finance while in Los Angeles, CA and soon thereafter began her family. Donna was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and a loyal friend that had the strength for so many people she touched throughout her life. We all love every moment you have given and shared with you during your precious time on earth.



Donna lived a full life of travel and achieved many accomplishments. She traveled cross country with the Longest Walk group and many Tribal dignitaries in 2011. Donna was a very traditional woman and enjoyed dancing Ah-keel and Isha. She was part of a championship women's peon team for many years. She also loved the King's (Elvis) music, especially fond of "It's now or never" visiting Graceland on numerous occasions creating lasting memories with close friends and family along the way. She was a strong and encouraging woman that always taught us to believe in our dreams. She was loved by many she had a great impact on many people's lives. She will be greatly missed but we are comforted knowing she is happily at peace.



Donna loved her family dearly. She is survived by her daughter Amy Clarise Herrera and grandchildren Augustine Paddock (Estallene), Jessica Paddock, Charmaine Paddock, Lynette Herrera (Aaron), Caroline Herrera (Jerry), Heather Herrera, Joseph Herrera Jr., Joanna Herrera, eight great-grandchildren Zavier, Zion, and Sao Juan, Chloe Short, Kaleah Miranda, Jacob, Elizabeth and August Herrera all of the Fort Yuma Indian Reservation; Sister Marilyn Dewey of Fort Yuma Indian Reservation, Uncle David Escalanti, of Sells, Arizona; Aunt Esther Standifier of Tucson, Arizona and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.



She was proceeded in death by her father William Dewey and mother Pearl Hippah Escalanti, Husband Joseph Herrera Sr., son Joseph Edward Herrera,; brothers Gerald Dewey and Roderick Kelly; sisters Rosalinda Dewey and Darlene Dewey; Grandmother Elizabeth Carr, Paternal Grandfather, Gerald Dewey, Maternal Grandfather Benjamin Escalanti, nephews Valerian Kelly, Julian Kelly; niece Metina Kelly; uncles Jacob Escalanti, Ernest Cachora, Austin Escalanti; Aunts Carolyn Escalanti, Inez Cooper, Viola Escalanti and Helen Pasqual.



Viewing will be held at Yuma Mortuary on Saturday, March 30, 2019, 2:30 pm. Services beginning at 3:00 pm. Tribal ceremonial rites will immediately follow at the Quechan Indian Reservation Big House. Cremation will be Sunday, March 31, 2019 at 5:00 am.



Pallbearers are Augustine Herrera, Joseph E. Herrera Jr., Aaron Juan, Albert Solorio Jr., Red Hawk Welch, William Murrietta, Orlando Jefferson, Morales Escalanti, Mario Maquino, and Brandon Crespin.



Honorary Pallbearers are David Escalanti, Keeny Escalanti Sr., Peter Escalanti, Melvin Miguel, Chano Escalante, Marty Prietta, Geoffrey Cachora, Ernest Cachora Jr., Anthony Cachora, Philly Emerson, Arlie Emerson, Robert Emerson, Joseph H. Montague, Daniel Hunter, Larry Hammond, Lionel Hammond, Emilio Koteen Sr., Russell, Jonathan and Travis Pasqual, Melvin Miguel, Preston Jefferson, Stacy Durand, Vince Tiger, Daniel Murphy, Orlando Crespin, Jason and Gerard Andrews Jr., Steve Coriz, Mike Moralez, John Crespin, Paul Querro, Frank Espino, Roland Golding, Chris Alvarado, Neil Marley, Emilio Escalanti, Kevin Stevens, Bobby Wallace, Steve Venegas, Steve Casillo, Wayne Nelson, Danny French, Willie Emerson.



Honorary Recognition to Tessy and Perdius Escalante, Susan Koteen, Deborah Tourtillott, Leona Jose, Erna Cachora, Gail Johns, Trudy Lopez, Danell Pastores, Ana Arviso, Joann Crespin, Abby Arguero, Rose Garcia, Cleo Cachora, Dianne Moccasin, Susie Arrison, Patrica Houston, Lisa Love and any others not named.



Our family would like to extend appreciation to Quechan President Jordan Joaquin, Vice President Virgil Smith & Council Members; the Fort Yuma Women's Peon team, B.O.A co-workers and the LDS Rancho Sereno Branch. Published in The Yuma Sun on Mar. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries