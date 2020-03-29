|
Donna's journey to our Creator began on January 3, 1959 in San Francisco, California and she reached Everlasting Life on March 22, 2020 in Chandler, Arizona. After her graduation from San Pasqual Valley High School in 1977, she attended Kelsey-Jenny Secretarial School in San Diego, California to begin preparing herself for her academic and administrative career. In 1979 she received her Associate of Arts Degree from Arizona Western College and further earned her Bachelor's Degree in Political Science University of California, San Diego in 1983. In 1986, Donna was awarded her Juris Doctorate, specializing in Indian law, from Arizona State University. She devoted her life to tirelessly working to protect the rights of Native Peoples. Her career began with the Quechan Tribe and thereafter, with the U.S. Department of Interior, Bureau of Indian Affairs. She served as Tribal Operations Specialist, Water Rights Specialist and Deputy Superintendent for Trust Services within the Western Region as well as the Eastern Region. Her duties encompassed a wide variety of areas such as, providing guidance in accordance with the Indian Reorganization Act, Indian Civil Rights Act, Tribal constitutions and bylaws, Range and Wildland Fire Management, Trustee (IM) duties, Transportation Management, Social Services, Elder Care, and Indian Child Welfare. Donna's work served the interests of over 68 Tribes and blessed her with countless friends throughout Indian Country as far away as Canada. She was gifted with the ability and intelligence to assist Native people in successfully maneuvering a system that was imposed upon them to have it serve their best interests and needs for survival.
Donna loved God and maintained her faith throughout the most difficult times. She loved to travel and learn about the different traditions of the People. She truly enjoyed music and was an avid collector of classic rock and roll.
Donna is survived by her sister, Jeanette (Ramon Sena), of Fort Yuma, nieces Jennifer (Shaun) Wilke of England, Erica (Michael) Gorton of Illinois, nephew David A. Treadway of Fort Yuma and numerous relations, including the Jose and Murphy families of Fort Yuma.
She was preceded in her journey by parents Donald J. and Winifred R. (Jose) Peterson, maternal grandparents, Theodore and Henrietta Jose (Quechan), paternal grandparents Carl and Hattie (Zace) Peterson (Canadian Sioux).
In the interests of the well being of the People, a shortened Traditional Service will be held on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 beginning a 4:30 am at the Quechan Big House, Fort Yuma, CA with cremation at dawn. A Traditional Catholic Mass will be held at a later date.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Mar. 29, 2020