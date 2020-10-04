1/1
Donna Lee Rose
1941 - 2020
Donna Lee Rose, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and sister, passed away peacefully at home September 30th, 2020 after a long battle with Parkinson's. She was born on September 3rd, 1941 and has lived in Yuma all her life.

She was a graduate of Yuma Union High School Class of 1959.

Youngest of three daughters, Donna married her

life-long love, Buddy Rose, in 1960. Together they had three children. A proud grandmother to five, and one great grandchild, Donna would always bring the family together. She never let anyone leave her home hungry, be it family, friends, or ropers. She loved planting flowers and was President of a local garden club and member of the Assistance League of Yuma, with a special love for their Operation School Bell for many years. She worked in the title industry for over 30 years in Yuma. Also, she was a proud founding member of the "Bag Ladies".

She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Buddy Rose, her son Barry Rose (Susan), her daughter Dede Wolf (Roy), her son Brad Rose (Billie), five grandchildren: Casey, Cameron, Steven, Kelsey, Kayla, one great grandchild Baylor and her sisters Sharon Weber and Jeanne Lee (Verlan).

She is preceded in death by her parents Monroe and Margaret Lawrence.

Everyone who met her loved her, and she will be missed by all who knew her.

In Lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Assistance League of Yuma.

Published in Yuma Sun on Oct. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Yuma Mortuary & Crematory
775 S 5Th Ave
Yuma, AZ 85364
(928) 782-9865
