Donna O'Brien, age 65, passed away on August 10, 2020 in Yuma, Arizona. She was born on June 20, 1955 in Los Angeles, California to her father, Kenneth Phillips and her mother, Joella Phillips.



Raised in Los Angeles, California Donna moved to Winterhaven, CA in 1979. She was married to Timothy O'Brien.



Donna was a Registered Nurse at Fort Yuma Indian Health Services and a Medical Records Supervisor, she retired after 27 years. She attended Fort Yuma Methodist Church. She was a homemaker and enjoyed doing puzzles on her free time, always engaging in family activities and events, and had so much love for her family and animals.



Survived by her husband, Timothy O'Brien; sons, John Shepard, Joseph Shepard, Robert Shepard, Michael Phillips O'Brien; daughters, Joleen Shepard, Sophia Perez. She had 36 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren. Parents, Kenneth & Joella Phillips, grandparents: (father side), Joseph Phillips & Lola Smart Phillips, (mothers side), Joel Aguerro Sr. & Caroline Dugan. brother, Kenneth Phillips Jr.; sister, Carolina Perez and many nieces, nephews and cousins.



Viewing: Will be held at Yuma Mortuary and Crematory on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 2:00 PM until 3:00 PM. Following will be Church Service, beginning at 3:00 PM until 4:00 PM. Tribal Rites will be Friday, August 14, 2020 at the Quechan Big House in Winterhaven, California, beginning at 3:00 AM - Cremation.



Pallbearers will be, John Shepard, Joseph Shepard, Robert Shepard, Michael Phillips O'Brien, Dasan Lynch, Peter Perez, Frank Venegas, Mosaes Comet, Lenwood Bohanon, Chazlen Bohannon.



Honorary Pallbearers, John Shepard IV., Anthony Shepard, Steven Shepard, Andre Shepard, Garret Golding, , Joseph Shepard Jr., Vincent Shepard, Ezequil Venegas, Raymond Zuniga, Raymond Zuniga Jr., Jonathan Brown, Adrian Phillips, Emelio Phillips, David Phillips, Wallace Dugan, Dennis Aguerro, Roman Aguerro, Emilio Escalanti



Our beloved mother, wife, grandmother, aunt, cousin and friend will be greatly missed by many as she brought so much joy, laughter, comfort and love in many peoples lives, she was loved and appreciated by many. She will always put her family first and would stop at no end to ensure her family was safe and happy. Until we meet again you will forever be in our hearts and will always be deeply, deeply missed! We love you!

