Donna Sue Hollingshead, 83, passed away peacefully on October 7, 2020, after a lengthy battle with Alzheimers. She passed just 21 days after her beloved husband Wayne. Donna was born on September 17, 1937 to Lucille and Harold Cox.



Donna loved her family immensely and was proud of them all. She always presented herself as the perfect little lady and was the hostess with the mostest. She took pleasure in traveling (in particular the many summers spent in Prescott). She also loved baking (especially during the holidays) and was always up for a good movie and dinner at El Charro. She was also a huge fan of basketball (AWC, Indiana Pacers and Phoenix Suns were her all time favorites).



Donna is survived by her children Londa (Chris) Scott, Allen (Cindy) Hollingshead and Chandra (Lowell) Smith. Her cherished grandchildren Krystle Mayorga, Kenzie Scott, Steven and Andrew Smith, Brittany Tanner, Chad and Cameron Hollingshead. Also her niece Jana (Gene) Murphy and 10 great grandchildren.



Donna will be missed forever but the family is comforted in knowing that she is now flying with the angels and dancing in the arms of her loving husband Wayne.

