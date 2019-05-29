Services DESERT VALLEY MORTUARY - Somerton 138 N Avenue B Somerton , AZ 85350 (928) 627-7600 Memorial service 12:00 PM DESERT VALLEY MORTUARY - Somerton 138 N Avenue B Somerton , AZ 85350 View Map Resources More Obituaries for Dora Hall Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Dora Laurene Hall

1958 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers A fun-loving kind soul was brought into this world on August 1st, 1958 in El Centro California, to parents Laura Maejene Watson Neil (Mae Taylor Casselman) and Robert V. Neil, Jr. (deceased).



"Laurene" is survived by her loving and dear husband Gale Hall, her mother Mae Taylor Casselman, sister Lynda Sue Neil Draper and brother in law Jeffrey Len Draper, as well as step father Michael Casselman and step siblings Steven and Shalene Casselman.



Laurene was a lover of children and brought into this world four of her own; Scott Ward of Arkansas, Mandy Ward Pagan Colon of Alaska, Lonnie Hall of Arizona, and LeAnn Hall Miller of Indiana. Through her four treasures she has six grandchildren, Samantha Laurene Ward and Genevive LeAnn Ward of Scott Ward, Nicholai Mikhal Pagan Colon of Mandy Ward Pagan Colon, and Owen Miller, Trinity Miller, and Colton Miller of LeAnn Hall Miller.



Nieces and nephews of Laurene include Ginger Rae Hill Draper, Shannon Yvonne Draper, and Courtney Len Draper of Yuma, Troy Taylor of El Centro, Todd Taylor of Yuma, and Trent Taylor of Tucson.



Survived also by her unlce B.J. Shaddy of Arizona, and numerous cousins.



Laurene is pre-deceased by her father Jack W. Taylor of Yuma, and step brother Don Taylor of Yuma, as well as grandparents Floyd and Anna Laura Watson of El Centro, aunt Hazel "Bonnie" Shaddy of Yuma, uncle Jimmie Davenport of San Diego, and Tom Watson of Odessa, Texas, as well as cousin Julie Davenport Languile of Washington state.



Laurene attended Pecan Grove Elementary School, Fourth Avenue Junior High School, and Yuma High School. Post-secondary she attended Arizona Western College and Yuma School of Beauty. She was employed by the US Post Office as a rural mail carrier in Yuma and surrounding areas.



Laurene enjoyed large and small projects of crocheting, knitting and crafting, where it was not unusual for family members to receive beautifully crafted pieces including intricate blankets, throws, Christmas ornaments and even Christmas stockings.



Not only a gifted person when it came to working with her hands, but she had a sharp mind and shrewd imagination that blossomed into a life-long self-learner and deep enthusiast of marine life and oceanography. There was not a sea creature one that Laurene could not name. Laurene's quick wit, humor, and kind heart was loved by everyone who knew her. Not only was she a good laugh, she was also a highly devoted mother and grandmother. She profoundly enjoyed the company of her children as well as grandchildren, where she did anything physically and monetarily possible to provide a healthy and happy life for each of them. Fishing and camping was also a past-time of Laurene and her kids, where she would be found telling them "we're here to make memories!". Later in life she became a pet-lover, both her and her husband. Throughout her life she remained a good-natured, humorous, and tenacious person whose family-orientated values touched many of those around her. There was not a room so dark that could not be instantly lit by Laurene's infallible jocosity and pleasantry, a good laugh was always sure to ensue.



Memorial Services are to be held at the Desert Valley Mortuary located at 138 N. Ave. B., Somerton, Arizona 85350, at 12 noon on Thursday, May 30th. Burial services will immediately follow at Sunset Vista Cemetery, located at 11357 E. 40th St., Yuma Foothills, Arizona 85367.



Her family would like to extend their sincere appreciation and gratitude to those who shined a positive light into Laurene's life. Published in The Yuma Sun on May 29, 2019