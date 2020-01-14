|
|
Doris Carlos passed away on January 8, 2020 at Kindred Home II in Yuma, Arizona. She entered this world on July 16, 1942 at the old Yuma Hospital on Avenue B to Lenora Vannoy Alvarez and Eugene(Gene) Doten Alvarez a descendant of James Doten.
As a girl, she attended Alice Byrne Elementary School, 4th Avenue Junior High, and graduated from Yuma High School in 1960. Doris Alvarez married Bennie Carlos at St. Francis Church on August 27, 1960. Together they moved to Flagstaff, Arizona. She took some college courses at Northern Arizona University, formerly known as Arizona State College, before welcoming her first child. Together, Bennie and Doris lived in Flagstaff, Arizona until Bennie graduated with his teaching degree and moved to work in Corcoran, California. After one year in California, they returned to Northern Arizona, where Bennie got a teaching job in Williams. They permanently moved back to Yuma, Arizona after four years in Williams. Flagstaff, Arizona would always hold a special place in her heart and she was fortunate to spend time there after Bennie retired. Doris was mainly a homemaker but did work at JC Penney and at the book store at Yuma High School. She was a church member of Immaculate Conception Parish. She belonged to the Legion of Mary, Yuma High School Booster Club, Newcomers Club, and Bridge Club. She was an amazing baker and cook; she took pleasure in sewing, crafting, and gardening. Doris never passed an antique store she didn't go into. She enjoyed collecting teacups and loved having tea parties with her grandchildren. Doris also loved her lap dogs and took them with her, whenever possible. Decorating her house for the holidays was always an event. Doris's passion in life were her children. She loved supporting them in any way she could. She loved watching her boys play sports and her daughters cheer and watching all of them perform in the Yuma High Choralairs. As the years went on she extended that support to her grandchildren, nieces, and newphews, and her 'adopted children' that she cared for throughout the years, who lovingly referred to her as Momma Doris.
Doris is survived by her husband Bennie Carlos, who shared 59 years of marriage. Together they raised 3 sons and 2 daughters. Her son Ben(Linda) Carlos and their daughters Yavanna, Christina, Heather, Breanna, Abigail, and Hannah Carlos. Her son Dennis(Socorro) Carlos and their children Dennis James II(Cassandra), Jessica and Natalie Carlos. Her son Jeff Carlos and his sons Blaine, Javier, and Diego Carlos. Her daughter Cindy Carlos and her children Connor Shoup, Rebekah Bracy, and Olivia Bracy. Her daughter Diane(Mike) Argomaniz and their children Lenora, Michael II, Patrick, David, Thomas, Robert, Vivian, and Joseph Argomaniz. She is also survived by numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews and the many friends she made throughout her life. Doris had a loving heart and loved having family and friends over at her home. Her tamales at their Christmas Eve parties will always be a special memory. She will be dearly missed by those who knew her and especially by her family; she was an amazing mother.
She was preceded in death by her father Eugene Alvarez, mother Lenora Vannoy Alvarez, brothers Gene(Tuffy) Alvarez and Henry Alvarez, sister Cecilia Ruiz, brother-in-law Jesus(Chui) Ruiz, son-in-law Tony Bracy, and niece Cheryl Alvarez.
A rosary will be said on Thursday, January 16 at 6pm at Johnson Mortuary. A funeral mass will be held on Friday, January 17 at 10:30am at Immaculate Conception Church with entombment immediately following the mass at Desert Lawn Memorial in Yuma, Arizona. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the .
"Mom you left an incredible mark on your children and will always be remembered by all of us. We love you and miss you greatly but know you are at peace."
Published in The Yuma Sun on Jan. 14, 2020