Doris J. Schnerr Parker, our mom and nana, passed away peacefully on August 19, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was 88 years old. Born on December 6, 1931 in Fredericksburg, Texas, she was a true Texas native.



She married Lamar Parker, the love of her life, and eventually his career with the Border Patrol brought them to Arizona where she grew to love the desert life. Doris was an excellent athlete all through her growing up years and an outstanding athlete at Fredericksburg High School. She had a love for animals, especially horses and enjoyed riding every chance she had. She was a talented artist and loved painting, her favorite subjects being horses and Indian culture. She had many hobbies, mostly outdoor activities and really enjoyed being in her yard. She always had the most beautiful flowers.



She worked at the administration office of Yuma School District #1 until her retirement. She loved her husband, her daughters Pamela and Paula and her grandchildren Clint, Cole, Amanda and Cody and was a wonderful example of being a great mom and nana. She is survived by her daughter Paula Cansler and her husband Curtis, her son in law Richard Remington, grandchildren Clint (Kayla) Remington, Cole (Claire) Remington, Amanda (Brian) Roach, and Cody (Brandi) Cansler, and great-grandchildren, Rilee and James Roach, Henry Remington, Raelynn Cansler and Ashlynn and Clayten Hyatt.



She is celebrating in heaven with her family including her husband Lamar and her daughter Pamela. What a joyful reunion! We will miss her always and love her forever.



Special thanks to the staff at River Valley Estates and Hospice of Yuma for their kindness and care.

