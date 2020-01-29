Home

Johnson Mortuary & Desert Lawn Memorial Park
1415 South 1st Ave
Yuma, AZ 85364
(928) 782-4384
Service
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
9:30 AM
Johnson Mortuary & Desert Lawn Memorial Park
1415 South 1st Ave
Yuma, AZ 85364
View Map
Dorothea Mae “Dottie” Weeks


1939 - 2020
Dorothea Mae “Dottie” Weeks Obituary
Dorothea "Dottie" Weeks, 80, passed away on January 13, 2020 in Phoenix, AZ. She was born 1939 in Hot Springs, AR. Dottie was a long-time resident of Yuma and retired Postmaster from the Winterhaven Post Office in CA. Along with her husband Curtis "Baldy", she was a past member of the Nostalgia Car Club.

She is survived by her brother Albert, sister Carol, son Larry, Patricia (wife) and grandson Ryan and many nieces and nephew.

Services will be held at Johnson Mortuary on Thursday February 6, 2020 at 9:30AM.

Dottie was a devoted wife and mother, loved family and lived a full life.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Jan. 29, 2020
