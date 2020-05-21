Dorothy Ann Meeden, 66, of Winterhaven, California (Fort Yuma Reservation) passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020.



She was born on December 18, 1953 in Ajo, Arizona to Charles and Josephine Meeden.



Dorothy attended and graduated from Ajo High School and then attended Arizona Western College.



Dorothy lived in Ajo, Arizona and Winterhaven, California. She worked for the Quechan Tribal Administration in the Finance Department for 10+ years.



Surviving Dorothy are her son, Kenneth Meeden; grandchildren, Danielle Meeden, Ashly Meeden, Timothy Wainhouse, Monica Wainhouse, Aiyanna Meeden, Charles Meeden, Austin Meeden, Lorna Meeden; great grandchildren, Ivan Meeden, Elijah Meeden, Daniel Meeden, Meekah Gastelum, Zayden Wainhouse, Zain Wainhouse, Richard Lawson, Ermiaz Lawson and 1 other. Also surviving Dorothy in death are her sisters, Charlotte Meeden, Wanda Meeden, Eunice Grana, Ruby Martin and numerous nieces and nephews.



Preceding Dorothy in death was the Love of her life, Kenneth Childs; her daughter, Lorraine Meeden; her mother, Josephine Meeden and her father, Charles Meeden.



Service will be held on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Yuma Mortuary (775 S 5th Avenue, Yuma, AZ 85364). Services will begin at 5:00 pm.



Honorary Pallbearers will be: Kenneth "Kyote" Meeden, Danielle "Danny" Meeden, Charles "CJ" Meeden, Austin Meeden, Richard Meeden, Dwayne Meeden, Philip Meeden, Roylen Hammond, Eric Meeden, Henry Meeden, Kevin Razo and Bryan Martin.

