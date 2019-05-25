|
|
Douglas E. Osborne was born on January 12, 1944 on the Fort Yuma Indian Reservation.
He attended San Pasqual and was an employee for the Quechan Indian Tribe for over 30 years. He enjoyed fishing, visiting Casinos and watching TV.
Mr. Osborne is preceded in death by Wife, Mitzi Osborne, Father Charles Osborne, Mother Martha Osborne, Grandfather James Osborne, Grandmother Havachats Pasqual.
He is survived by Brothers Norman (Judith) Osborne, Gordon (Delores) Osborne, Nephew Xavier Osborne and numerous Nieces and Nephews.
Viewing will be held at Funeraria Del Angel Kammann on Wednesday May 29, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Traditional rites will follow at the Quechan Big House at 5:00 p.m. cremation will May 30, 2019 at 5:00 a.m.
Pallbearers: Timothy O'Brien, Cody Hartt, Mike Jackson, Jr., Travis Owl, Jr., Brandon Durand, Boyd Hill, and Jordan Joaquin.
Honorary Pallbearers: Del Matthews, Charles Reel, Dennis Stalnaker, Anthony Lopez, Donald Medart, Jr., Patrick Brown, Jr., Woodrow Brown, Bucky Brown, Jarrell Brown, Steve Ray, Brandon Marks, Ryan Marks, Lonnie Gilmore, Nathan Miller, Aaron Brown and Jack Bouts.
Doug will be dearly missed.
Published in The Yuma Sun on May 25, 2019