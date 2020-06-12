Or Copy this URL to Share

Douglas Ray Burdge, 75, of Yuma, died June 11, 2020, in Yuma.



Born Dec. 4, 1944, in Spokane, Wash., he was a fire equipment operator for Spokane Fire Department and a veteran of the U.S. Navy.



Sunset Vista Funeral Home is handling arrangements, including private cremation.

