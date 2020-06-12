Douglas Ray Burdge, 75, of Yuma, died June 11, 2020, in Yuma.
Born Dec. 4, 1944, in Spokane, Wash., he was a fire equipment operator for Spokane Fire Department and a veteran of the U.S. Navy.
Sunset Vista Funeral Home is handling arrangements, including private cremation.
Born Dec. 4, 1944, in Spokane, Wash., he was a fire equipment operator for Spokane Fire Department and a veteran of the U.S. Navy.
Sunset Vista Funeral Home is handling arrangements, including private cremation.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Yuma Sun from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.