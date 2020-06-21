Douglas Ray Burdge was born in Spokane, Washington to Helen Berneil (nee Pattin) and Ross Burdge, Doug grew up learning the masonry/ concrete trade from his dad.



He loved cars and boats so upon graduation from Lewis and Clark High School, it was natural that he enlisted in the United States Navy. Doug served honorably through the Vietnam War then returned to Spokane where he married the love of his life, Donna Brown, with whom he proudly parented two children, Jill and Jack.



Doug continued public service by joining the City of Spokane Fire Department. He retired in 2004 after a distinguished career of 33 years.



After retirement, Doug and Donna travelled extensively and were active with the USS DeHaven Sailors Association. They settled permanently in Yuma in 2010.



Doug is survived by his wife Donna of Yuma; daughter Jill Hieb (Ross) of Yuma; son Jack of Spokane; granddaughter Katy Vosler of Yuma; brother Gary (Rosanne) of Lakewood, Washington; brother in law Euel Brown of Spokane.



Special thanks to Hospice of Yuma, especially Christina.

