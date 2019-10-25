|
Douglas Ray McAllister passed away peacefully in his home on Friday, October 4th, 2019 at nearly 80 years of age.
Doug was born on December 6, 1939 in Indianapolis, Indiana to Halbert and Neva McAllister. In 1958, at the age of 19, he married Debra Louise Brown, the girl he fell in love with in 2nd grade. They lived in Claremont, Indiana, where they welcomed two sons, Douglas Ray McAllister, Jr. and David Lee McAllister, to the family. Soon after, Doug was called into ministry and the McAllisters moved to Lincoln, Illinois, so he could attend Lincoln Christian College. Doug's first ministry was in Hartsburg, Illinois, at that time a town of 300. Over his more than 50 years of dedicated ministry, he would go on to pastor churches much larger than that entire town. His ministries included pastoring churches in Terre Haute, Indiana, where he and Debra were blessed with the birth of their daughter, Destanie Dawn, as well as in Fullerton, California and Yuma, Arizona where he founded and pastored Community Christian Church for over 30 years.
Doug was known for his engaging manner and Bible-based messages. He had a unique sense of humor, which Debra, especially, appreciated. But perhaps he was best known as a pastor that genuinely cared for his congregation, always ready to stand in the gap for it, against anything or anyone that threatened to derail what God was doing. Growing churches to over 1000 in attendance, his wit, wisdom and clear presentation of the Word of God, coupled with his ability to walk people through the toughest life threw at them, characterized his ministry, and is perhaps why he was so loved by so many.
Doug was preceded in death by his wife, Debra, in 2010.
He is survived by his children, Douglas Ray McAllister Jr. and his wife, Miriam, David Lee McAllister and his wife Kimberly, and Destanie Dawn McAllister, along with 10 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.
His funeral will be held on Saturday, October 26th, 2019 at 10:30 AM at Community Christian Church, 6480 US-95, Yuma, AZ.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Oct. 25, 2019