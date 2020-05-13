Dwight Darwin Taylor
1954 - 2020
Dwight Darwin Taylor, 65, entered eternal rest on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Yuma Regional Medical Center. He was born at the Fort Yuma Indian Hospital to the late Sherwin Taylor and the late Alberta Dugan Thomas on December 17, 1954.

Dwight grew up on the Fort Yuma Indian Reservation attending the Methodist Church and San Pasqual Schools. He excelled in athletics, participating in baseball, football and track. He was a member of the legendary football dynasty: "Forgotten Warriors, A Decade of Dominance." He played offense and defense positions wearing the number 24.

After high school, he attended the San Francisco Culinary School. He joined the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany. After completing his military service, he resumed his love for the culinary arts working in local Yuma restaurants until his retirement. He remained active by assisting his most beautiful cousin – Suzy, at Crazy Coyote Tacos, in Banning, CA as a grill master.

Dwight was an early riser, who began each morning with a pot of coffee and a home cooked breakfast. The sound of frying bacon and steady whisking could be heard while the aroma of sweet pastries permeated the air and ignited everyone's hunger.

Dwight enjoyed teaching and sharing his cooking skills with family. He enjoyed card games and showing off his many tricks. He was a self-taught artist, a passion passed down to his daughter and grandchildren. He liked to: watch movies - especially horror films, play video games, hunt rabbit and quail, and spend time at the Casino trying to hit the jackpot! A true trekkie, he longed "To boldly go where no man has gone before…" He loved the original Star Trek series, his favorite character being Lieutenant Uhura. By far, he and wife Elsie most enjoyed spending time with the children and grandchildren.

He is survived by wife Elsie (Baxter), daughter Helaina, grandchildren Nina, Richard N, Naomi Illingworth, great granddaughter Jade; son Colin (4 children), Calista plus 27 additional grandchildren and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, sister Pamela, brothers Damon, David and Dudley Taylor. Maternal grandparents: Albert and Lila (Pete) Dugan Sr. Paternal grandparents: Marion Taylor and Naomi Toggery.

Services will take place at Yuma Mortuary on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. A private viewing will begin at 2:00 pm with funeral service at 3:00 pm. Traditional Quechan rites at 5:00 pm at the Fort Yuma Big House.

Honorary Pall Bearers: Woodrow Brown, Quentin Escalanti, Wallace Dugan Jr., Nathan Miller, Jarrell Brown, Merrill Kelly, Joseph Nerva, Michael Phillips, Emilio Escalanti, DeShane Taylor, Rydell Taylor, Varian Kelly, Julian Clements and Sonny Miller.

You Will Be Forever In Our Heart's...

Published in Yuma Sun on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
13
Viewing
02:00 PM
At Funeral Home
MAY
13
Funeral service
03:00 PM
At Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Yuma Mortuary & Crematory
775 S 5Th Ave
Yuma, AZ 85364
(928) 782-9865
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
