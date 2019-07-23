|
Our mom E. Janie (Kelsey) Franks was called home on July 11, 2019. She was born September 15, 1943 in Yuma, Arizona.
She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
She worked for over 20 years at Tanner as a Truck Driver.
She is survived by her son, Robert Franks; daughters, Shane St. Clair, and Sandy Melendez; 10 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers, W.H. "Dub" Kelsey (Ruth), John Kelsey (Virginia); sisters, Glenda Sullins (Frank); numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by he husband, Jerry A Franks Sr. and her son, Jerry A. Franks Jr.
A private Celebration of Janie's Life will be held by family later in September. Please contact family members for specific time and date.
She will be greatly missed by all. She was our ROCK!
Published in The Yuma Sun on July 24, 2019