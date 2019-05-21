Home

POWERED BY

Services
Johnson Mortuary & Desert Lawn Memorial Park
1415 South 1st Ave
Yuma, AZ 85364
(928) 782-4384
For more information about
Eddie Badilla
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
8:30 AM
Johnson Mortuary & Desert Lawn Memorial Park
1415 South 1st Ave
Yuma, AZ 85364
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, May 23, 2019
9:00 AM
Johnson Mortuary & Desert Lawn Memorial Park
1415 South 1st Ave
Yuma, AZ 85364
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, May 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Johnson Mortuary & Desert Lawn Memorial Park
1415 South 1st Ave
Yuma, AZ 85364
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eddie Badilla
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eddie L. Badilla Sr.


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Eddie L. Badilla Sr. Obituary
Eddie L. Badilla Sr., age 81, passed away on May 16, 2019 in Yuma, Arizona. He was born on May 16, 1938 in Kingman, Arizona.

Eddie worked in construction as a concrete finisher and foremen starting with Harry Lattimore Construction and worked for many years with Tanner Company/Rinker.

Surviving Eddie in death are his daughter, Julie VanHaren; sons, Eddie Badilla Jr., Tony Badilla (Brenda), Ronnie Badilla (RaShara); grandson, Eddie Badilla III (Daisy); sisters, Irene DeMello, Lupe Harrigan and brother Daniel Badilla (Mattie). He has 9 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by; his parents; mother, Ruth Faz Badilla and father, Jesus Badilla; sisters, Inez Guerin, Bertha Badilla, Sarah Badilla; brother, Manuel Badilla Sr.

Viewing and Rosary will be at Johnson Mortuary, 1415 S. 1st Avenue on May 23, 2019 at 8:30 am. Service immediately following at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 1815 S. 8th Avenue at 10:00 am. Eddie will be buried at Desert Lawn Memorial Park, 1415 S. 1st Avenue in Yuma.

Pallbearers will be: Daniel Badilla, Jimmy Powell, Raymond Gonzales, Ryan Badilla, Eddie Badilla III, Christopher Badilla.

Thank you to the staff at Hospice of Yuma, and Aponi Home care.

Donations may be made in Eddie's name to Hospice of Yuma.
Published in The Yuma Sun on May 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Johnson Mortuary & Desert Lawn Memorial Park
Download Now