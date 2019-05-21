Eddie L. Badilla Sr., age 81, passed away on May 16, 2019 in Yuma, Arizona. He was born on May 16, 1938 in Kingman, Arizona.



Eddie worked in construction as a concrete finisher and foremen starting with Harry Lattimore Construction and worked for many years with Tanner Company/Rinker.



Surviving Eddie in death are his daughter, Julie VanHaren; sons, Eddie Badilla Jr., Tony Badilla (Brenda), Ronnie Badilla (RaShara); grandson, Eddie Badilla III (Daisy); sisters, Irene DeMello, Lupe Harrigan and brother Daniel Badilla (Mattie). He has 9 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.



He is preceded in death by; his parents; mother, Ruth Faz Badilla and father, Jesus Badilla; sisters, Inez Guerin, Bertha Badilla, Sarah Badilla; brother, Manuel Badilla Sr.



Viewing and Rosary will be at Johnson Mortuary, 1415 S. 1st Avenue on May 23, 2019 at 8:30 am. Service immediately following at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 1815 S. 8th Avenue at 10:00 am. Eddie will be buried at Desert Lawn Memorial Park, 1415 S. 1st Avenue in Yuma.



Pallbearers will be: Daniel Badilla, Jimmy Powell, Raymond Gonzales, Ryan Badilla, Eddie Badilla III, Christopher Badilla.



Thank you to the staff at Hospice of Yuma, and Aponi Home care.



Donations may be made in Eddie's name to Hospice of Yuma. Published in The Yuma Sun on May 21, 2019