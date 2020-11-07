1/1
Edmund Jay Domingues
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edmund's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edmund Jay Domingues left this Earth on October 29, 2020 and gained his wings entering into the Golden Gates of Heaven.

He was born in January Buckeye, Arizona. Edmund was known for serving on the Cocopah Tribal Council where he started his first tern in 1944. He also served a term as vice-chairman, and even made it as a Tribal councilman for the 2020-2022 year; this was his most recent term. Mr. Domigues also work for the Cocopah Indian Tribe for over 20 years as the public works department supervision. He graduated from Buckeye High School, and then moved to Yuma, Arizona. Edmund was also a bird singer for many years, and sang at various funerals, celebrations and special events. He loved to sing and dedicated most of singing, dancing and helping out the Cocopah Tribe. Mr. Domingues also served as the Commissioner for Cocopah Gaming. He was on the Tribal Advisory committee overseeing construction on the new Ft. Yuma health clinic. He was working on that project for over a decade.

Back in the day he even played basketball and volleyball tournaments. He also enjoyed attending the tribal events with his grandchildren, whom he dedicated a big part of his life to. His family was his legacy!

Edmund had a passion for helping the Cocopah Tribe and he always gave a helping hand in any way he could. He will be greatly missed by his family and everyone that knew him! Mr. Domingues was an outstanding father, grandfather, brother, and uncle who will forever hold a very special place in our hearts until the end! This is not a goodbye, but we'll see you later.

He is survived by his children; daughter, DeAndra (Jose Jr.) Chavez; son Joseph Cesina; grandchildren, LeAnna, BreAnna, Armani, Jeriah, and Jose all of Yuma, AZ; sisters, Betty (Roger) Ekstrom of Somerton, AZ, Serma (Manuel) Domingues, Georgeanna (Harvey) Wilson and brother Alex Samantha, all of Phoenix, AZ. He is also survived by nieces, Meredith (Josh) Lawless, Melissa Fahnholz; and nephews, Harvey Wilson IV, and Virglio Tzaj. He was very special to his family and will be greatly missed. He will hold an imprint in our hearts forever!

Edmund is preceded in death by his mother Josephine Domingues; father Lee Domingues; step-father Eddie San Diego; wife Sharon Barley; and grandson Micah V. Barley.

Funeral services will be held at the Funeraria Del Angel Chapel on Saturday November 7th, 2020 from 5:00 pm – 6:30 pm. Church services will be officiated by Todd Durand and Joe Rodriguez. The Tribal ceremonial Rites will follow at West Cocopah Cry House in Somerton, AZ beginning at 7:00 pm with cremation at 5:00 am on Sunday November 8, 2020.

Pallbearers will be Jose D. Chavez Jr, Phillip G. King III, Luis Angel Lopez, Billy Paige Jr., Mason Sundust, Brandon Durand, Jose D. Chavez Sr., and Charles Escalanti.

Honorary pallbearers will be Marlow Barley, Deal Begay, Lee Donigues, Eddie San Diego, Richard White, Mike Dunn, Alex Domingues, Joseph V. Cesina, Harvey Wilson IV, Virgilio Tzaj, and Danny Sestiaga.

Please sign the guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/yumasun

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Yuma Sun on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Funeraria Del Angel Kammann
795 West 28th Street
Yuma, AZ 85364
9283440000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Funeraria Del Angel Kammann

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved