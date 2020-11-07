Edmund Jay Domingues left this Earth on October 29, 2020 and gained his wings entering into the Golden Gates of Heaven.
He was born in January Buckeye, Arizona. Edmund was known for serving on the Cocopah Tribal Council where he started his first tern in 1944. He also served a term as vice-chairman, and even made it as a Tribal councilman for the 2020-2022 year; this was his most recent term. Mr. Domigues also work for the Cocopah Indian Tribe for over 20 years as the public works department supervision. He graduated from Buckeye High School, and then moved to Yuma, Arizona. Edmund was also a bird singer for many years, and sang at various funerals, celebrations and special events. He loved to sing and dedicated most of singing, dancing and helping out the Cocopah Tribe. Mr. Domingues also served as the Commissioner for Cocopah Gaming. He was on the Tribal Advisory committee overseeing construction on the new Ft. Yuma health clinic. He was working on that project for over a decade.
Back in the day he even played basketball and volleyball tournaments. He also enjoyed attending the tribal events with his grandchildren, whom he dedicated a big part of his life to. His family was his legacy!
Edmund had a passion for helping the Cocopah Tribe and he always gave a helping hand in any way he could. He will be greatly missed by his family and everyone that knew him! Mr. Domingues was an outstanding father, grandfather, brother, and uncle who will forever hold a very special place in our hearts until the end! This is not a goodbye, but we'll see you later.
He is survived by his children; daughter, DeAndra (Jose Jr.) Chavez; son Joseph Cesina; grandchildren, LeAnna, BreAnna, Armani, Jeriah, and Jose all of Yuma, AZ; sisters, Betty (Roger) Ekstrom of Somerton, AZ, Serma (Manuel) Domingues, Georgeanna (Harvey) Wilson and brother Alex Samantha, all of Phoenix, AZ. He is also survived by nieces, Meredith (Josh) Lawless, Melissa Fahnholz; and nephews, Harvey Wilson IV, and Virglio Tzaj. He was very special to his family and will be greatly missed. He will hold an imprint in our hearts forever!
Edmund is preceded in death by his mother Josephine Domingues; father Lee Domingues; step-father Eddie San Diego; wife Sharon Barley; and grandson Micah V. Barley.
Funeral services will be held at the Funeraria Del Angel Chapel on Saturday November 7th, 2020 from 5:00 pm – 6:30 pm. Church services will be officiated by Todd Durand and Joe Rodriguez. The Tribal ceremonial Rites will follow at West Cocopah Cry House in Somerton, AZ beginning at 7:00 pm with cremation at 5:00 am on Sunday November 8, 2020.
Pallbearers will be Jose D. Chavez Jr, Phillip G. King III, Luis Angel Lopez, Billy Paige Jr., Mason Sundust, Brandon Durand, Jose D. Chavez Sr., and Charles Escalanti.
Honorary pallbearers will be Marlow Barley, Deal Begay, Lee Donigues, Eddie San Diego, Richard White, Mike Dunn, Alex Domingues, Joseph V. Cesina, Harvey Wilson IV, Virgilio Tzaj, and Danny Sestiaga.
