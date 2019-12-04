|
Ed (Eamon) was born in Dublin, Ireland, and raised in Tipperary until 1954 when, at the age of 17, he left Ireland for the United States hoping for new opportunities. He lived with a relative in New York City working at various jobs until he made the decision to join the military.
Ed enlisted in the United States Air Force in Forest Hills, NY on June 23, 1958, and retired as a Master Sergeant on January 1, 1979. While in the USAF, he met the love of his life, Laura Sue Meeks, and they were married on September 11, 1965 in Chicopee, Massachusetts. His career in the Air Force took Ed, Laura, and their two children too many locations including Europe, Japan, Louisiana, and Arkansas. While in the military, Ed was awarded the Meritorious Service and Air Force Commendation medals. Ed became a US citizen on October 12, 1978. After his service in the USAF, Ed began his second career working for the United States Department of Agriculture. He retired as a GS12 after 20 years of service.
Ed was a pillar of integrity, an honorable man who was steadfast, reliable, and true to his word. He made many personal sacrifices to ensure the well-being of his family. For example, Ed and his family had just settled into a new home during the early 1980s when he was notified that his job required a transfer to a new city. Rather than relocate his children to new schools yet again, he made the decision to get up every weekday at 4 a.m. and drive from Little Rock to Jonesboro, Arkansas. His daily journey was four hours, round trip, and he often arrived home after 8 p.m. Yet, he was there to tuck his children into bed every night. Ed was an outstanding father, honorable, caring, and a good provider. He showed his children a level of compassion that made them into the wonderful adults they are today.
Though Ed grew up in Ireland, spoke Gaelic, and had a deep respect for Irish history and his ancestry, he loved the United States in such a way that is often lost on those who have not experienced life on both sides of its borders. He held in particular high regard immigrants who arrive with almost nothing… except his or her desire to make a better life for their family in a land where meritocracy still counts for something. He fully believed that one should be judged by their individual actions, not by their cultural background.
Ed was a consummate gentleman, who always stood when someone entered a room, opened doors for others, and always insisted that his wife, daughter, and daughter-in-law go through doors before him. As a teenager, Ed learned to ballroom dance from the nuns who taught at his school. Later, he would use this talent during his son's wedding reception to lead in such a way as to make his new daughter-in-law (who could not ballroom dance AT ALL) feel like the most accomplished dancer in the world. Ed was talented and generous like that.
A skilled woodworker and talented gardener, Ed transformed his home in Yuma, Arizona into a beautiful oasis in the desert. He built trellises and archways for flowering bougainvillea, planted many cacti, and tended to the innumerable hummingbirds that visited his garden each morning and evening. Ed loved dogs and had many throughout his lifetime. Sarge was his faithful companion, in Yuma.
Ed passed peacefully in his sleep on November 26, 2019, in Yuma, Arizona. A beloved husband of 54 years to his wife, Laura, and cherished father to his daughter, Christine Palmer (Randy) of Yuma and son, Robert Murphy (Kathleen) of Rochester, Minnesota. Ed also leaves behind three grandsons who were his pride and joy: Matthew Corbett, of San Diego; Nathan Murphy and Tommy Murphy of Rochester, Minnesota. He was preceded in death by his mother Josephine, his father, Robert, and brothers Jackie and Bobby.
Ed is survived by his sister, Phyllis of Dublin, Ireland, and several nieces and nephews of Ireland. Our beloved, Edmund, will forever be in our hearts… Though a light has gone out in our world, we take solace in knowing that a new, bright, shining start has been added to the sky.
Until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of his hand.
Funeral arrangements pending; services will be held at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Dec. 4, 2019