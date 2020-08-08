1/1
Eduardo A. Marquez Jr
1955 - 2020
Eddie Marquez was born January 23, 1955 in Nogales, AZ to Eduardo and Mercedes Marquez. Eddie passed away peacefully on June 30, 2020 as he was surrounded by his daughters.

He moved to Yuma as an infant. During Eddie's career as a service technician, he worked for notable companies such as IBM, Kodak and Danka. Some of his hobbies included Karate, Softball, Catering, Impersonating Elvis Presley, Family Gatherings and fixing things with Duct Tape. Everyone knew duct tape fixed it all!

He always loved to be the center of attention, whether that meant he was telling jokes, singing, playing the guitar or just reminiscing on the good ol' days.

He is survived by his mother, Mercedes Marquez; siblings, Irma (David) Merino; Merci (Gonzalo) Munoz; Leo Marquez. Half-sisters, Rosita and Alejandra Marquez. His daughters, Marci (JD) Sanchez; Tania (Ricky) Marquez-Oliver; Marisa Marquez and Erika (David) Padilla. Nine grandchildren, many cousins, nephews, nieces and godchildren.

He is preceded in death by his father, Eduardo A. Marquez.

He will be greatly missed as a brother, devoted dad, tata, son, nino, uncle and friend.

A rosary and a small gathering was held on July 5, 2020. A celebration of life will be in January 2021, pending any crowd restrictions.

Contact tanimar96@gmail.com">tanimar96@gmail.com">tanimar96@gmail.com">tanimar96@gmail.com for celebration of life details.

Published in Yuma Sun on Aug. 8, 2020.
